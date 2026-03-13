Kenya: Chinese National Held at Nairobi Airport Over Ant Smuggling

13 March 2026
allAfrica.com

A Chinese national, Zhang Kequn, has been arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, attempting to smuggle more than 2,000 queen garden ants out of the country.

Prosecutors told the court that about 1,948 ants were packed in specialized test tubes, while another 300 were hidden inside tissue paper rolls. He has yet to respond to the accusation.

However, investigators said Zhang was linked to an anti-trafficking network dismantled in Kenya the previous year. Investigators say Zhang was the mastermind behind this trafficking ring, but apparently escaped Kenya last year using a different passport.

The Kenya Wildlife Service said the ants, scientifically known as Messor cephalotes, were protected under international biodiversity treaties and were increasingly targeted for the exotic pet market in Europe and Asia.

The court allowed authorities to detain Zhang for five days as investigations continued.

