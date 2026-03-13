Somalia: Arab League Welcomes Adoption of Somalia's New Constitution

Cairo — The Arab League on Thursday welcomed the adoption and entry into force of Somalia's new constitution, describing it as a major step toward strengthening state institutions and consolidating political stability in the Horn of Africa nation.

In a statement, the league's secretary-general Ahmed Aboul Gheit congratulated Somalia's leadership and people on the formal approval of the constitution, calling it a "historic achievement" in completing the country's state-building process.

Aboul Gheit said the constitution would serve as a foundation for strengthening the rule of law, improving the judicial system and clarifying the separation of powers among state institutions.

He added that the new charter also reinforces the protection of fundamental freedoms and the rights of Somali citizens, while supporting the unity and territorial integrity of the country.

The Arab League's official spokesperson, Gamal Roshdy, said the adoption of the constitution reflects ongoing efforts to achieve political stability and sustainable development in Somalia.

The statement added that the Arab League will continue to support the Somali federal government and parliament in their efforts to strengthen security, governance and democracy in the country.