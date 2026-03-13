Zimbabwe: Magaya's Rape Trial Takes Dramatic Twist As Cleric Accuses Prosecutors of Abusing Court Processes to 'Fix' Him

The rape trial of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya took fresh twists on Thursday after the cleric took the witness stand to support another bid to have his case referred to the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe, insisting prosecutors were abusing court processes in an attempt "to fix" him.

The development came as Harare Magistrate Esthere Chivasa dismissed an earlier application by the cleric seeking referral of the matter to the Constitutional Court, ruling that his arguments lacked merit.

Magaya is facing six counts of rape involving women from his church. The case has been marked by a series of legal challenges and counter-applications, including an urgent chamber application he has filed at the High Court of Zimbabwe challenging Chivasa's decision to have the matter heard in a Victim Friendly Court (VFC).

At the same time, prosecutors from the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe have also filed an application seeking to compel the cleric to formally plead to the charges.

During proceedings before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo, Magaya testified in support of his second application for referral of the case to the Constitutional Court, arguing that the prosecution was continuing with charges despite one of the complainants withdrawing her allegations.

Magaya told the court that after his arrest on November 1 last year, his lawyers received documents indicating that one of the complainants had withdrawn from the case.

"After being arrested on November 1, on 6 November 2025, we received a letter with an attachment of an affidavit which shows that it was sent to prosecution offices and also served to my lawyers," Magaya said.

"One of the accusers cited that she has withdrawn and does not want to continue. She is no longer part of this but the state... is saying we have to continue even if somebody says I don't want to continue, I lied, this didn't happen and I don't want to continue."

When asked by his lawyer why he believed the prosecution's decision interfered with his right to a fair trial, the cleric insisted the authorities were ignoring the complainant's withdrawal.

"It all amounts to fixing me. They are aware that their witness has withdrawn," Magaya said.

"The reasons of withdrawal may state the truth. It is the job of the prosecution and police to review complaints as well as withdrawals."

He added that prosecutors were deliberately ignoring what he said was evidence favourable to him.

"The state is only looking at its face, not the truth. They are not seeing my embarrassment. They chose to ignore an unfair trial because of the agenda to fix me," he told the court.

Magaya also complained about alleged amendments to statements in the case.

After appearing before Mapfumo, he proceeded to another court presided by magistrate Chivasa, who delivered a ruling dismissing an earlier attempt by the cleric to have his case referred to the Constitutional Court.

The application had followed Magaya's unsuccessful attempt to have the trial conducted in open court instead of the Victim-Friendly Court.

Chivasa ruled that the request did not raise genuine constitutional questions.

The complex legal battle surrounding the case is continuing on several fronts, with Magaya challenging the Victim Friendly Court decision at the High Court while prosecutors push to have him enter a plea so the trial can begin.

Magaya is expected back in court on Friday before both Mapfumo and Chivasa as the case continues to unfold.