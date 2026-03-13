South Africa: Ramokgopa Engages Religious and Traditional Leaders On NDP

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, has led a stakeholder engagement with religious and traditional leaders aimed at strengthening community mobilisation in support of the National Development Plan (NDP): Vision 2030.

Ramokgopa undertook the engagement together with KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday. They were joined by uMgungundlovu District Mayor Mzi Zuma, and Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla, among other provincial and local government leaders.

Hosted in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements and local government, the meeting brought together religious leaders, traditional authorities, and community stakeholders from across the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

The engagement formed part of a collaborative effort between national, provincial, and local government to strengthen community mobilisation and partnerships with community leadership structures and promote greater participation in advancing development priorities and improving service delivery outcomes.

The programme provided a platform for dialogue on a range of issues affecting communities, including the protection of rural livelihoods, road safety awareness ahead of the Easter holiday period, social cohesion and the promotion of active citizenship.

During the engagement, religious and traditional leaders raised a number of pressing community concerns. These included the impact of Foot and Mouth Disease on livestock farmers, gender-based violence, cattle theft and inadequate rural infrastructure, such as bridges.

Other issues raised included support for schools, access to decent human settlements, and persistent water and electricity supply challenges affecting rural communities. Traditional leaders also called for stronger government outreach and monitoring in rural areas to ensure that development programmes reach rural communities.

Traditional and religious leaders play an important role in South African society as custodians of cultural heritage, moral authority and community cohesion. Their leadership is critical in strengthening partnerships between government and communities and in supporting the implementation of development priorities at local level.

Ramokgopa said the National Development Plan places strong emphasis on social partnerships and the active role of communities in driving inclusive development.

"The National Development Plan prioritises a social compact where government, communities, the private sector, civil society and research institutions work together to drive inclusive development in our country.

"Traditional and religious leaders play a crucial role in strengthening these partnerships, shaping the lives of communities and promoting active citizenry," Ramokgopa said.

The Minister highlighted the important role of faith-based organisations in strengthening social mobilisation and community engagement.

"Churches are able to reach communities in ways that government sometimes cannot. They are a critical part of active citizenry, which is recognised as an important pillar of the National Development Plan," she said.

The Minister also emphasised the need for closer alignment between government planning processes and traditional leadership structures.

"The strategic plans of Amakhosi must feed into and inform national departmental strategic plans, as traditional leaders are directly engaged in issues affecting agriculture, land and rural livelihoods," she said.

Duma welcomed the engagement and expressed appreciation to President Cyril Ramaphosa for assigning Ramokgopa to support initiatives aimed at addressing challenges facing rural communities in the province.

Duma noted that efforts were underway to accelerate the provision of vaccines to combat Foot and Mouth Disease, particularly in the uMgungundlovu District, which has been among the hardest-hit areas.

He added that engagements with commercial farmers, livestock associations and dip tank committees have raised hopes that decisive interventions will help protect livestock and safeguard rural livelihoods.

"Through the District Development Model, all spheres of government will continue working together to alleviate poverty, promote food security and support the development of vibrant agricultural communities with improved opportunities to participate in the mainstream economy of the province," Duma said.

Government said engagements with community leadership structures form part of broader efforts to promote active citizenship, strengthen partnerships with community leadership structures, and accelerate the implementation of the National Development Plan at local level.