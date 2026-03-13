South Africa: Arrival of 100 000 FMD Vaccine Intensifies Wc Response

A shipment of 100 000 doses of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine has arrived at Cape Town International Airport, strengthening the Western Cape Government's efforts to contain the disease and protect the province's livestock sector.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the vaccines will be distributed across the West Coast, Cape Winelands and Garden Route districts. The rollout will be coordinated by a provincial "war room" that meets regularly to monitor progress and coordinate response measures.

Winde said the ongoing vaccination drive will be steadily scaled up as the province works towards fully immunising its livestock population.

According to the Premier, 48 612 animals have been vaccinated so far across the province, with 276 vaccination sites established.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A total of 29 private veterinarians are assisting State Veterinarians in the campaign, while the province has received 162 120 vaccine doses to date.

As part of broader containment measures, warning road signs have been erected along major highways linking the Western Cape with neighbouring provinces, while checkpoints have been established along key routes to monitor livestock movement.

Winde said the provincial government has intensified its response since the first FMD cases were confirmed, working closely with key agricultural stakeholders.

"This effort has been supported by organisations including the Milk Producers Organisation, Red Meat Producers, Milk SA, Agri Western Cape, and Shoprite. All affected districts are reporting encouraging progress in implementing the 21-point FMD response plan led by the Western Cape Government and its partners," the Premier said.

The plan includes movement control measures, including 24/7 border monitoring; strengthening surveillance and traceability systems through rapid response by provincial veterinary services on the ground; and enhanced communication by law enforcement and contingency planning.

It also outlines recovery measures, including cleaning operations and the monitoring of quarantine areas.

Winde commended the collaboration efforts of all stakeholders involved in managing the outbreak.

"All of this progress is made possible through collaboration. We will continue to intensify the response plan to protect this critical sector of our economy.

"I personally chair a weekly joint operations meeting with all stakeholders, including municipalities, to ensure that everything is being done to manage this crisis. In everything we do, we aim to protect growth, livelihoods and jobs," the Premier said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Western Cape Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism MEC, Dr Ivan Meyer, also welcomed the arrival of the additional vaccine doses.

Meyer also expressed gratitude to every role player who has worked tirelessly to bring this outbreak under control.

"Your dedication is the backbone of our collective progress. The arrival of the 100 000 additional vaccine doses in the Western Cape marks a significant turning point. It means we can now accelerate vaccinations across the province, ensuring that we protect our livestock, support our farmers and strengthen this vital sector of our economy," Meyer said.

Winde added that he remains in regular contact with Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen to ensure the implementation of a livestock movement permitting system, which will further strengthen the province's containment strategy.