Somalia: Hormuud Salaam Foundation Commits $700,000 to Somalia Drought Relief

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Hormuud Salaam Foundation [HSF] announced it has committed $700,000 in emergency humanitarian aid to support families affected by severe drought across south-central Somalia.

The foundation, the humanitarian arm of Hormuud Telecom and Salaam Somali Bank, said the funding will help meet urgent needs including water, food and other basic supplies for communities facing worsening hardship.

Prolonged dry conditions have devastated livelihoods in many parts of the region, with traditional water sources drying up and livestock -- a key pillar of the rural economy -- dying in large numbers. Rising food prices and dwindling resources have left thousands of families struggling to survive, particularly in rural areas where communities rely heavily on livestock and rain-fed agriculture.

"Fulfilling our responsibility to rescue our community, we have donated $700,000 to the Somali people affected by the droughts across the country's regions, ensuring they have access to water, food, and basic essential services," HSF said.

In addition to the financial support, the foundation said it has launched a large-scale water distribution campaign targeting some of the worst-affected regions. Relief efforts are currently reaching communities in Gedo, Lower Juba, Bay, Bakool and Lower Shabelle, among others.

The organisation said the intervention is aimed at addressing the most urgent humanitarian needs as water shortages worsen in several drought-hit areas. The current drought in Somalia has left 6.5 million people facing hunger, with pastoralists losing up to 90 percent of their livestock.

The foundation said its response reflects a broader commitment to social responsibility and humanitarian support for Somali communities during emergencies such as droughts, floods and fires. The conditions are alarmingly similar to those in 2022, when a record-breaking drought pushed the country to the brink of famine.

"At a time when many families are enduring uncertainty and loss, timely support can make a meaningful difference," the foundation said in a statement.

The swift initiative is intended to ease immediate suffering while helping communities access essential supplies needed to cope with the drought, which has displaced many families and deepened vulnerability across parts of the country.

Hormuud Salaam Foundation said it will continue to stand with the Somali people and support humanitarian efforts that bring relief, restore dignity, and strengthen community resilience across the country.