Sudan: TSC Member Ibrahim Jabir Reaffirms Sudan's Commitment to Cooperation With FAO

12 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, 12-3-2026 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to continued cooperation with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to develop the agricultural and livestock sectors.

This came during his meeting with the organization's Resident Representative, Mr. Hongjie Yang, who affirmed FAO's readiness to support the government and farmers in advancing the agricultural sector and increasing productivity, pointing to Sudan's vast agricultural potential and its capacity to lead in agricultural production

