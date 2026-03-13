South Africa: KZN News Bites - Zulu Nation Marks Five Years Since King Zwelithini's Death

Celani Sikhakhane brings you KwaZulu-Natal's latest news.

Nongoma: The Zulu nation marked the fifth anniversary of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. The longest-serving Zulu King passed away on 12 March 2021 at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban. The nation highlighted his legacy as a "cultural guardian," a "unifying figure," and a "steadfast advocate for the dignity of his people." His passing in 2021 was viewed as the end of an era, but his legacy is celebrated in the pride of the Zulu nation and the vibrancy of its cultural institutions. King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu ruled for over 50 years, from 1968 until his death in 2021, and was known for promoting rural development, peace and traditional values.

Westville: Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following an incident at a fuel station near a mall in Westville where one person was found dead inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds and another was found dead after he reportedly got out of the vehicle and fell to death as he allegedly attempted to jump over a wall. Reports indicate that a white BMW vehicle with three occupants drove past private security officers who were patrolling the M19 road on Thursday morning. The security guards reportedly followed the vehicle and the occupants of the BMW vehicle opened fire at the security guards and a high-speed shootout between the occupants of the BMW and security guards ended at the fuel station. Police's preliminary investigations revealed that the BMW vehicle was fitted with cloned number plates. The driver of the BMW vehicle surrendered and was arrested. Two firearms were found inside the BMW vehicle.

Esikhawini: The Esikhawini Regional Court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of his eight-year-old niece in the Esikhawini area in 2023. The accused was the complainant's paternal uncle and they lived in the same household. On various occasions during the year 2023, the accused would call the complainant into his room and rape her while the other family members were out. To stop the complainant from reporting, the accused would either threaten to assault her or he would tell her that she would get arrested if she reported the matter. Due to the rape, the complainant developed certain health issues. In December 2024, the complainant went to visit her mother, who lived in another area, and the mother noticed that the complainant was experiencing pain and discomfort. Upon examination and questioning by her mother, the complainant revealed that she was being raped by her uncle. The complainant was taken to the Madadeni Thuthuzela Care Centre for medical and psycho-social support and the matter was reported to the police. The accused was subsequently arrested at his home.