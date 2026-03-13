Sudan: At Least 8 Students and a Health Worker Reportedly Killed in Attack On a School Compound in Sudan's White Nile State

Port Sudan — Reported drone attacks struck a secondary school and a primary healthcare centre in Shukairi village in White Nile State, Sudan, yesterday morning. At least eight students, four of them under the age of 18, and a health worker were killed. Many more were injured, and the schools in the locality have been closed as a result.

"This reported attack is an outrageous violation of children's right to safety and protection," said UNICEF Representative for Sudan, Sheldon Yett. "It is a heartbreaking reminder of the brutal impact of this conflict on children. Schools must always be safe spaces where children can learn, grow and hope. They must never be attacked."

Schools and hospitals are civilian objects protected under International Humanitarian Law and must remain places of safety. All parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, protect civilians, including children, and ensure homes, schools, healthcare facilities, water and sanitation infrastructure, as well as the services children rely on, are never attacked.

Since the conflict broke out in mid-April 2023, there have been reports of at least 200 attacks on schools and hospitals, depriving countless children of safe places to learn and access to essential healthcare across Sudan.