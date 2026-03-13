Nigeria: Insecurity - What We Told Tinubu - Service Chiefs

"The meeting was for the services to brief Mr President on the current situation on ground."

Security chiefs on Thursday briefed President Bola Tinubu on the current security situation and ongoing military operations against terrorists and bandits across the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the meeting was held amidst a renewed onslaught by terrorists in northern Nigeria, which has led to attacks on military bases and the killing of several soldiers, including commanding officers.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, a retired general, spoke to State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Mr Musa said the meeting enabled the armed forces to provide the president with an updated assessment of the situation on the ground.

"The meeting was for the services to brief Mr President on the current situation on ground," he said. "You know there have been a series of attacks and the security forces have risen to the occasion."

PREMIUM TIMES reported that at least three senior military officers and several soldiers have been killed in the last week by terrorists believed to be members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). The insurgents have also attacked more than five military formations in the North-east, particularly in Borno and Yobe states, inflicting casualties and heavy damage on the military; although the military says most of the attacks were repelled.

Mr Musa explained that the meeting with the president was also intended to clarify some public interpretations of recent security developments.

"Sometimes the interpretation, especially through the media, has not been too direct. We felt we should put the record straight," he said.

He commended the president for his continued support of the armed forces and other security agencies.

"We are glad that Mr President has continued to support the armed forces and other security agencies in the fight against insurgency," he said.

He urged Nigerians not to lose hope despite recent attacks reported in some parts of the country.

"Our appeal to Nigerians is not to get tired and not to be discouraged. Sometimes, when you hear the news, you think that is all that is happening, but it is far from that," he said.

According to him, security forces have inflicted heavy losses on terrorists and bandits.

"The terrorists and bandits are taking more casualties, and their commanders are being killed," he stated.

He, however, acknowledged the loss of some military personnel in the ongoing operations.

"We have lost a number of very courageous officers and men. It is highly regrettable,"

Mr Musa assured Nigerians that the armed forces remained determined to secure the country.

"We want to assure Nigerians of our commitment to ensure that Nigeria is safe and secure."

He disclosed that the president had approved additional equipment to strengthen ongoing military operations.

"Mr President has promised more equipment for us to be able to prosecute the war effectively."

Mr Musa explained that security forces had adjusted their strategies to counter emerging threats.

He noted that terrorists often escalate attacks during Ramadan, believing their actions carry spiritual rewards.

"However, we have adjusted our strategies, and in the past few days we have taken over several locations and neutralised some of their commanders."

Mr Musa said the security agencies were working together to ensure lasting peace and security in the country.

"We are working together as a team, and we are confident we will succeed," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those present at the meeting include: Chief of Defence Staff Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff Waidi Shaibu, National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu and Inspector General of Police Tunji Disu.

Others were Chief of Air Staff Sunday Aneke, Chief of Naval Staff Idi Abbas, and Chief of Defence Intelligence Emmanuel Undiandeye.

The Directors-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed and State Security Service (SSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, were also present.

