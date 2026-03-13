Africa: All of Africa Today - March 13, 2026

Eritrean Cartoonist Freed After 15 Years Without Trial

Eritrean satirical cartoonist Biniam Solomon, also known by his pen name Cobra, was released after spending 15 years in detention without charge in Asmara, Eritrea. Solomon, arrested in 2011, had never been tried. The reasons for his continued imprisonment were not made clear. During his detention, Biniam had no contact with his family and received only occasional medical treatment. The authorities did not explain the reason for his release. Biniam was known for his sharp cartoons criticizing political and social issues. His work appeared in Eritrean newspapers during a brief period of media freedom. The government closed the private press because it was "endangering national security," and several journalists were jailed. Human rights groups have long accused Eritrea of detaining thousands of people without trial, allegations the government denies.

Chinese National Arrested in Kenya for Smuggling 2,000 Ants

A Chinese national, Zhang Kequn, was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, attempting to smuggle more than 2,000 queen garden ants out of the country. Prosecutors told the court that about 1,948 ants were packed in specialized test tubes, while another 300 were hidden inside tissue paper rolls. He has yet to respond to the accusation. However, investigators said Zhang was linked to an anti-trafficking network dismantled in Kenya the previous year. Investigators say Zhang was the mastermind behind this trafficking ring, but apparently escaped Kenya last year using a different passport. The Kenya Wildlife Service said the ants, scientifically known as Messor cephalotes, were protected under international biodiversity treaties and were increasingly targeted for the exotic pet market in Europe and Asia. The court allowed authorities to detain Zhang for five days as investigations continued.

Ugandan Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Accuses State Agents of Abducting Aide's Wife

Robert Kyagulanyi, leader of the National Unity Platform and popularly known as Bobi Wine, accused security operatives of raiding the home of one of his aides and abducting the aide's wife. Kyagulanyi said operatives believed to be attached to state security agencies stormed the residence of his assistant, Sherif Najja, in an attempt to arrest him. Kyagulanyi said suspected state security agents stormed the residence seeking Najja, but took his wife into custody when she said she did not know his whereabouts. He condemned the alleged raid as intimidation and accused the government of targeting relatives of opposition figures. The alleged raid adds to growing tensions between the opposition and security agencies. Leaders of the National Unity Platform have repeatedly accused state operatives of carrying out arrests, abductions and night-time raids targeting supporters and members of the party. The security agencies have not yet issued a formal statement on Najja's wife's whereabouts or on the alleged operation.

Sudanese Women Bearing Brunt of War, Activist Says

The Sudanese women are suffering the most during the country's ongoing war, and are faced with a variety of abuses, including killings, sexual violence, displacement, and intimidation, according to a leading rights activist. Rehab El Mubarak, a member of the executive office of Emergency Lawyers, said that women had been disproportionately affected by the conflict, which has devastated large parts of Sudan since fighting erupted between rival military factions. Mubarak said women had been disproportionately affected by the conflict between rival military factions, with many killed in shelling, arrested, abducted, or subjected to sexual violence. She cited an incident in which about 40 women were killed when a vehicle travelling from Ed Daein to El Fula was hit by shelling. They were travelling with their children to attend a funeral. Mubarak also said female journalists, lawyers and activists had faced harassment, arrests and job-related penalties for documenting abuses. According to Mubarak, the war has claimed the lives of many women through aerial bombardment and heavy artillery attacks, while others have suffered rape, sexual violence, abduction or forced marriage. Such acts, she says, represent grave breaches of international humanitarian law and could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Despite the hardships, she said Sudanese women remained committed to advocating for human rights and a civilian, democratic future.

Three Killed in DR Congo Attack

A French aid worker for the United Nations children's agency UNICEF, Karine Buisset, and two other people were killed in a drone strike on a residential building in the eastern city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The missile struck Buisset's home in the Himbi district, an area housing expatriates and humanitarian organizations. Large properties in the area have been requisitioned by leaders of the M23 armed rebel group. Security sources said the strike was likely intended to target M23 figures but hit the wrong building. The rebel group blamed government forces for the attack, a claim denied by authorities. The Congolese government said it would launch an investigation into the circumstances and the origin of the explosions. French President Emmanuel Macron and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, condemned the incident and called for respect for international humanitarian law and the protection of aid workers.

Zimbabwean Prosecutors Push for Preacher Magaya to Plead in Rape Case

A Harare court has been ordered to compel the founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries, Walter Magaya, to plead guilty to rape charges. Prosecutors claim that he filed numerous frivolous and vexatious court applications that stalled the prosecution of his criminal case. In papers filed at the Harare Regional Magistrates Court, prosecutors argued that Magaya's pre-trial motions were intended to frustrate the prosecution and witnesses despite what they described as a prima facie case. They said the law requires an accused person to respond to charges once they are read in court and warned that continued delays could harm witnesses and alleged victims while undermining public confidence in the justice system. The State said that if the accused refuses to enter a plea, the court should invoke provisions of the law that allow a plea of not guilty to be entered on his behalf so the trial can proceed.