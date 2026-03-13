Congo-Kinshasa: UN Alarmed by Deadly Clashes and Rising Displacement in DR Congo's Ituri

The UN has raised alarm over escalating violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), warning that civilians in Ituri Province are facing growing danger and displacement.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Thursday that humanitarian agencies are “deeply concerned by the impact of continued violence on civilians” in the region.

A deadly month

According to local partners, at least 10 civilians were killed on Wednesday near the Bule locality in Djugu Territory during clashes between armed groups. Since the beginning of March, fighting in surrounding villages has left at least 21 people dead and forced many others to flee their homes.

Displacement sites are rapidly becoming overcrowded. Authorities report that the Plaine Savo site now hosts nearly 136,000 people – roughly double the number recorded two months ago.

Despite the growing needs, aid workers are struggling to reach those affected. Mr. Dujarric said humanitarian access remains “severely restricted due to insecurity”, noting that partners have been unable to safely reach the Plaine Savo site since 8 March after a new surge in violence.