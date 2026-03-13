Kenya: Women Premier League Teams Issue New Demand to FKF Over Fixtures

The stalemate between the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Women's Premier League (WPL) clubs has taken a logistical turn, with the clubs now requesting that all matches scheduled for this weekend (March 14-15) be pushed to next week.

This request follows a swift exchange of correspondence between the FKF-WPL Clubs Caucus and the federation's leadership regarding a planned boycott of league fixtures.

In a letter dated March 12, 2026, Caucus Chairperson Richard Teka informed the FKF General Secretary that host teams for this weekend's matches have been unable to secure playing venues.

Teka noted that as of Thursday, teams were facing extreme difficulty in finalizing match locations, prompting a formal request to the Leagues and Competitions department to reschedule the fixtures.

"Please note that the Host teams for this Weekend's matches have been unable to secure match venues after several trials. We therefore KINDLY request the Leagues and competitions department to push the matches to next week," Teka said.

The development comes as the clubs acknowledged the FKF's invitation to a consultative meeting set for Tuesday (March 17), at Kandanda House in Kasarani.

The federation had previously urged clubs to honor their weekend fixtures while promising to address matters affecting the league comprehensively during the upcoming session.

The clubs had initially resolved to boycott the matches to protest several problems, including financial silence as there has been a lack of clarity on the disbursement of the FIFA Women Development Fund, broken promises, and operational strain where claims that clubs are being asked to provide travel fare for Harambee Starlets players.

While the FKF has yet to officially confirm if it will grant the request to postpone the matches, the inability of host teams to secure venues effectively renders the weekend schedule untenable.

The scheduled meeting on Tuesday remains a critical juncture for the sport, as both parties seek to find common ground and resolve the financial and administrative hurdles that have stalled the progress of the top-flight women's game.