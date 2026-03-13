Southern Africa: Lamola Says Us-Iran War Puts Southern Africa's Food Supply At Risk

13 March 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Ronald Lamola made the warning at a Sadc ministers' meeting on Thursday, saying the US-Iran war is already hitting global markets.
  • Rising oil and fertiliser prices will push up food costs, squeeze state budgets and could reduce Gulf investment in Africa.

Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Ronald Lamola has warned that the US-Iran war could push up fuel and food prices across Southern Africa.

He made the warning at a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) council of ministers meeting on Thursday. The US-Iran conflict began on 28 February.

"The current geopolitical climate, including the US and Iran's war and Iran's retaliation within the GCC [Gulf Co-operation Council] countries, is already sending shock waves through our societies, threatening supply chains and energy shocks," Lamola said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Southern African countries import much of their oil and fertiliser. Any rise in global prices hits hard and fast. Transport costs go up and grocery bills quickly follow.

Lamola warned that rising oil prices would quickly spill into food markets and squeeze government budgets across the region.

"Beyond the immediate impact of rising global oil prices, a spike in fertiliser costs is set to drive food prices up and further compromise food security across many of our countries," he said.

He also raised concerns about how the conflict would affect investment in Africa from Gulf states.

"There is a growing concern that Gulf states may reassess overseas investment in infrastructure, critical minerals, energy and technology as their priorities shift towards internal defence and security considerations," Lamola said.

He was direct about who would suffer.

"We will not emerge unscathed from this. Our public finances are likely to come under even greater strain and it's our people who will bear the cost," he said.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.