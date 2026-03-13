Kenya: Coffee Regulation Shifted to New Board As Ruto Signs Law

Nairobi — Regulatory and commercial roles in Kenya's coffee sector have been transferred from the Agriculture and Food Authority to the Coffee Board of Kenya following the signing of the Coffee Act, 2023 (Mediated Version) into law by President William Ruto.

The new law mandates the Coffee Board to regulate and promote the development of the industry, including processing licence applications, registering coffee dealers and overseeing sector policies, strategies and funding models.

The board will also collect industry data, conduct market intelligence, promote Kenyan coffee in local and international markets and support the Kenya Coffee Mark of Origin.

It will work with the Kenya Bureau of Standards to develop industry standards and codes of practice.

The Act further establishes a Coffee Research and Training Institute, which will take over research functions previously handled by the Coffee Research Institute.

The institute will focus on developing new coffee varieties, controlling crop diseases and promoting improved production technologies.

President Ruto also signed the Miscellaneous Fees and Levies (Amendment) Act, 2026, expanding the scope of the Railway Development Levy to finance a broader range of railway infrastructure beyond the Standard Gauge Railway.

The law establishes a Railway Development Levy Fund, where all levy proceeds will be deposited, and creates a board responsible for managing the fund and overseeing programmes and budgets, including rehabilitation of existing railway systems.

In addition, the President signed the Meteorology Act, 2023, establishing the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority to regulate meteorological services and coordinate weather forecasting and early warning systems in the country.

The authority will oversee meteorological data collection, analysis, forecasting and research while serving as the principal technical adviser to national and county governments on weather-related matters.