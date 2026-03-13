Kenya: EACC Pushes for Greater County Accountability in Industrial Projects

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Friday called on county administrations to strengthen systems that promote transparency and accountability, as part of efforts to advance industrial growth and economic development across the country.

Speaking at the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry headquarters in Nairobi, EACC Vice Chairperson Dr. Monica Muiru lauded national and county leaders for partnering with the Commission in a compliance monitoring exercise for the County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) Programme.

Muiru said that collaboration among institutions remains critical in advancing the country's development agenda under Kenya Vision 2030.

"The initiative is a cornerstone of Kenya's strategy to accelerate agro-industrialization and reinforce local economies," EACC said.

Representing the Ministry, Principal Secretary Dr. Juma Mukhwana emphasized that the monitoring exercise is both timely and necessary.

He noted that the initiative provides an important opportunity to assess whether the implementation of CAIPs aligns with legal, financial management, procurement, and governance frameworks guiding public investments in the country.

Governor Jonathan Bii of Uasin Gishu County, representing the Council of Governors, described the exercise as a "constructive step" towards strengthening governance, identifying risks early, and ensuring effective delivery of the programme.

County officials, in the event, reaffirmed their commitment to transparency, prudent management of public resources, and full cooperation with monitoring teams.

The CAIPs initiative is designed to unlock opportunities for farmers, cooperatives, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and investors, while promoting manufacturing, job creation, and sustainable economic growth across Kenya's counties.