Zimbabwe: Father Rapes Five-Year-Old Daughter Twice, Strangles Her to Death

A Harare man has been hauled before the courts on allegations of raping his own daughter (5) twice before strangling her to death.

The 36-year-old man from Eastview Phase 17, Mabvuku, accused was brought before Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo, who remanded him in custody on Wednesday and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to the State's case, the incident occurred on March 3, 2026, around midday. The accused allegedly took his daughter into his bedroom and forced her to lie on the bed.

He reportedly undressed the child, covered her head tightly with a blanket to silence her cries and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

The accused is said to have proceeded to rape the child twice without protection.

The child passed away during the ordeal.

The accused fled the scene, leaving the child's lifeless body on the floor.