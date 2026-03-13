Zimbabwe: ZCTU to Report Smedco At ILO Over Rights Abuses

Discover moreOpinion Columnists PlatformTravel insurance ZimbabweShowbiz event ticketsTHE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says it will report the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Cooperative (SMEDCO) to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) over flagrant rights abuses.

Despite playing a pivotal role towards the empowerment of local entrepreneurs by providing flexible financial assistance, the labour federation says SMEDCO is now stifling staff attempting to stand up for their rights.

The labour federation said recently that SMEDCO constructively weakened its workforce after transferring the Workers Committee chairperson, Maxwell Chinhoro, from Harare to Lupane, described as bordering on lines of stifling workers' rights.

"The affected worker, who serves as a Workers' Committee Chairperson, was issued with a sudden and unilateral transfer to Lupane with less than five days' notice, at a time when workers at the institution are engaged in an ongoing labour dispute concerning unfulfilled commitments made at the Works Council level.

"The transfer was effected without consultation, without a hearing, and immediately after lawful steps were taken by workers and their trade union to pursue collective job action following the issuance of a Certificate of No Settlement," said the ZCTU in a statement.

In the considered view of the ZCTU, the timing, circumstances, and nature of the transfer strongly indicate an act of victimisation targeted at a workers' representative to punish and silence legitimate representation of workers' interests.

The labour federation said such conduct is inconsistent with Zimbabwe's obligations under international labour law, particularly ILO Convention No. 87 on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise, which guarantees workers the right to freely organise and participate in workers' organisations without interference.

The actions were also criticised for contravening ILO Convention No. 98 on the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining, which expressly prohibits acts of anti-union discrimination and protects workers from prejudice due to their participation in trade union activities.

"If such conduct persists, the ZCTU will have no hesitation in escalating the matter to international supervisory mechanisms, including the International Labour Organization (ILO), as a formal complaint for violation of ILO Conventions 87 and 98, to which Zimbabwe is a party," the ZCTU added.