Uganda: Luyombya Wins Nakawa II Lc5 Councillor Seat After Naguru Re-Run

Godfrey Luyombya of the National Unity Platform has been declared the elected LC5 Direct Councillor for Nakawa II Division after a re-run election in Naguru I and Naguru II, bringing to an end a delayed electoral process that followed irregularities in the earlier January 22 poll.

The Electoral Commission has officially declared Godfrey Luyombya as the elected LC5 Direct Councillor for Nakawa II Division following the conclusion of the re-run election in Naguru I and Naguru II.

The declaration was made by returning officer Jennifer Kyobutunji at around 1:20am, nearly eight hours after the close of polling.

Despite the low voter turnout witnessed during the exercise, the tallying process took several hours before the final results were announced.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the final results, Luyombya, who contested on the ticket of the National Unity Platform (NUP), secured 5,066 votes, an increase from the 4,887 votes he had obtained in the earlier poll conducted on January 22, 2026.

His closest rival, Emmanuel Kituusi of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), garnered 2,729 votes, up from the 2,551 votes he had previously received.

The re-run election was organized after voting in Naguru I and Naguru II was halted during the earlier poll due to reported irregularities.

The Electoral Commission later scheduled fresh voting in the two areas to conclude the electoral process for the Nakawa II councillor seat.

However, the delay in announcing the final results drew criticism from political leaders.

Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi faulted the Electoral Commission for taking several hours to tally what he described as a very small number of votes.

Ssenyonyi argued that such delays make it difficult for Ugandans to have full confidence in the results declared by the commission.

Speaking shortly after being declared winner, Luyombya thanked his party leadership, voters, and polling agents for their support throughout what he described as a challenging election process.

He said the victory was a result of the resilience of his supporters and pledged to represent the people of Nakawa II effectively.

With the declaration now confirmed, Luyombya is expected to take up his role in the Kampala Capital City Authority council, where he will represent Nakawa II in upcoming council meetings.