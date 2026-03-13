Uganda: Abim Residents Demand Tarmac Roads From Newly Elected MPs

Residents of Abim District have issued a strong demand to their newly elected Members of Parliament, Joyce Makamoe Ayoo and Michael Ayepa, calling for the construction of tarmac roads or risk being voted out in the next election cycle

The demand follows heavy rains that have left several roads in the district impassable, with buses and trucks reportedly getting stuck for days and disrupting transport and business.

Vincent Ochan, a resident of Lotuke Sub-county, said poor road infrastructure remains one of the biggest challenges facing the district, especially during the rainy season.

"Last week I was stuck on the road for two days while traveling to Lira for a job interview, which I ended up missing," Ochan said.

Josephine Acan, another resident, narrated how she and her child were injured in a motorcycle accident after riding on a slippery stretch of road near the Acan Pii area.

She said several sections of the road become extremely dangerous during heavy rains.

Abim recently elected new Members of Parliament after both incumbents lost their seats in the last election.

Residents say the change in leadership reflects their frustration with unfulfilled promises, particularly on road infrastructure.

John Bosco Ocheng, a resident of Alerek, questioned why leaders often promise better roads and development during campaigns but fail to deliver once elected.

"Leaders come with many promises, including better infrastructure, but once they are elected, they forget the people who voted for them," he said.

During the rainy season, Abim is often cut off from neighboring districts as major roads become impassable.

Key routes such as Abim-Pader, Abim-Lira, Abim-Soroti, Abim-Kotido and Abim-Napak are frequently rendered unusable due to flooding and muddy conditions.

Members of Parliament are primarily legislators and representatives whose core mandate is to make laws, oversee government programs, and lobby for services and development in their constituencies.

However, the growing monetisation of politics has blurred this role, with many voters expecting MPs to directly fund roads, schools, and personal needs.

This shift has transformed elections into financial contests rather than debates on policy and representation.

As a result, MPs are increasingly judged by their ability to provide cash or material support, even though their constitutional role is largely to advocate, influence budgets, and lobby government for services.

Residents say upgrading the roads to tarmac standard would not only improve mobility but also boost trade, access to health services and overall economic development in the district.