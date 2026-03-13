Rwanda: Psf Leaders to Be Elected Under Revamped Process

National leadership elections for the Private Sector Federation (PSF) will take place on Friday, March 13, at the Kigali Convention Centre, bringing together business leaders from across the country to choose the organisation's top officials.

Members will elect the Chairperson, First Vice Chairperson and Second Vice Chairperson at the national level. Leaders of five sector clusters--agriculture, industry, trade, services and a special cluster representing women, youth and persons with disabilities will also be elected.

ALSO READ: Who are the new top leaders at PSF and their priorities?

In a change from previous elections, the federation has merged cluster and national leadership elections so they take place on the same day. Officials say the move is intended to streamline the process and encourage broader participation among members.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The national elections were initially scheduled for March 16.

William Buningwire, Acting Spokesperson of PSF, said this year's process introduces several changes, beginning with how candidates progress through different levels of leadership.

"The election process started at the district level," he explained. "Those who contested at the district level could not contest at the provincial level, and those who contested at the provincial level cannot contest at the national level. The criteria and requirements also differ from one level to another."

At the national level, only members in PSF's highest membership category, known as the Golden Circle are eligible to contest leadership positions.

ALSO READ: PSF targets a more inclusive leadership in current elections

The Golden Circle is the federation's top-tier membership category, designed for large companies and major investors operating in Rwanda.

Businesses in this category typically have significant annual turnover and strong influence within the economy.

They pay higher membership contributions and often take part in high-level policy dialogues and strategic initiatives organised by PSF.

Below this tier is the Corporate Membership category, which targets medium-sized companies and established businesses formally registered and operating in Rwanda.

Corporate members benefit from services such as business advocacy, networking opportunities, training programmes and participation in sector chambers.

The SME Membership category caters to small and medium-sized enterprises, including start-ups and growing businesses across the country.

These members pay lower fees and access support services such as capacity-building programmes, market linkages and business development assistance.

To contest for national leadership, candidates must be active Golden Circle members and have businesses or investments with at least 10 years of experience.

"They must also be known for discipline, must not have been convicted, and must demonstrate leadership and advocacy for PSF members," Buningwire said.

Candidates must also show that their businesses contribute to private sector growth and national development, and demonstrate a strong understanding of PSF's mission and Rwanda's development vision.

Language skills are another requirement. Candidates must be able to speak at least two languages, with Kinyarwanda being mandatory alongside either English or French.

Current leaders are also eligible to run.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PSF is currently chaired by Jeanne Francoise Mubiligi, with Aimable Kimenyi serving as Vice Chairperson. However, if re-elected, they would only be allowed to serve one additional term.

The election rules also aim to encourage youth participation. Younger candidates can contest at the national level if they run businesses with at least five years of experience.

At lower levels, different requirements apply. Candidates at the district level must have at least five years of business experience and belong to the Corporate Membership category.

At the provincial level, candidates must have businesses operating for more than five years, must not have been convicted, and must be members of either the Corporate or Golden Circle categories.

Across all levels, candidates are expected to demonstrate leadership, advocacy and coordination skills, as well as an understanding of PSF's vision and the country's broader development agenda.