Malawi to Host 5th African Regional Conference On Loss and Damage

13 March 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By By Watipaso Mzungu Jnr

Renowned policymakers, civil society organizations, development partners, researchers, and community representatives from across the African Region are expected to converge in Lilongwe from March 25-27, 2026, in Lilongwe, Malawi, for the 5th African Regional Conference on Loss and Damage.

The Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) will host the conference whose main aim is to discuss solutions to the growing impacts of climate change on the continent and strengthen technical capacity for assessing climate impacts.

The event, themed "Advancing Sustainable, Equitable and Just Financing and Technical Support for Loss and Damage in Africa," will focus on sustainable and equitable financing for Loss and Damage, establishing the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD), and strengthening Africa's collective voice in global climate negotiations.

"Africa continues to face severe climate impacts, including floods, droughts, and extreme weather events that are destroying homes, livelihoods, infrastructure, and ecosystems," said CISONECC National Coordinator, Julius Ng'oma, in an interview on Thursday evening.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ng'oma lamented that despite progress in establishing the FRLD, many African countries still face major barriers in accessing climate finance and technical support.

The conference is expected to produce a communiqué outlining Africa's priorities and recommendations on Loss and Damage, as well as a regional roadmap to guide Africa's engagement in upcoming global climate negotiations.

"Support for Loss and Damage in Africa is crucial for advancing climate justice and protecting vulnerable communities from the impacts of climate change," said Ng'oma.

"We call on stakeholders across Africa and beyond to support efforts aimed at strengthening technical capacity, improving access to climate finance, and promoting sustainable and equitable financing for Loss and Damage."

The event is being held in collaboration with partners, and will provide a platform for discussing solutions to the growing impacts of climate change on the continent.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.