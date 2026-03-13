Malawi: Mhen, Kidney Foundation Raise Alarm Over Rising Kidney Disease Burden in Malawi

The Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) and the Kidney Foundation (KF) Malawi have sounded the alarm over the growing burden of kidney disease in the country, warning that the condition is silently claiming lives while access to life-saving treatment remains severely limited.

The two organizations raised the concern in a joint statement issued as Malawi joined the rest of the world in commemorating this year's World Kidney Day.

Kidney disease is widely described as a "silent killer" because it often develops without clear symptoms until it reaches advanced and dangerous stages. In Malawi, the situation is worsened by the shortage of specialized kidney care services, particularly dialysis and kidney transplantation.

At present, dialysis services are only available at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre and Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe, forcing many patients from other regions to travel long distances in search of treatment that is both costly and difficult to access.

MHEN Board Chairperson Yandura Chipeta said the limited treatment options have turned kidney disease into a major public health concern in Malawi, with many patients only discovering the illness when it has already progressed to critical levels.

Chipeta welcomed the government's plans to expand dialysis services to Mzuzu Central Hospital and other facilities, saying the move will help bring treatment closer to patients' homes.

"We welcome and appreciate the Government of Malawi's plan to establish dialysis services at Mzuzu Central Hospital and other facilities, which will bring treatment closer to the homes of many patients. However, prevention remains the most effective and sustainable response to kidney disease," said Chipeta.

This year's World Kidney Day is being commemorated under the theme "Kidney Health for All: Caring for People, Protecting the Planet," which highlights the global push to raise awareness about kidney health and reduce the growing burden of kidney disease worldwide.

Health advocates say preventing kidney disease requires a combination of regular medical screening, healthy lifestyles, proper hydration, and effective management of conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes--two major drivers of kidney failure.

Kidney Foundation Malawi Chairperson Fanuel Tapani said many cases of kidney disease can either be prevented or slowed if detected early.

"We encourage the public to visit health facilities for routine health checks, especially if they belong to high-risk groups," Tapani said.

He stressed that early diagnosis allows doctors to manage the condition before it progresses to kidney failure, which often requires dialysis or transplantation to sustain life.

The organizations also highlighted the growing link between kidney health and environmental factors. Climate change, water pollution, and exposure to harmful toxins are increasingly being associated with kidney injuries and other chronic health conditions.

MHEN Executive Director George Jobe said protecting the environment is therefore not only an ecological issue but also a major public health priority.

"We must work together to promote sustainable practices and protect the environment, which is essential for protecting kidney health," said Jobe. "Communities, policymakers, and healthcare institutions must collaborate to ensure equitable access to kidney care and reduce the burden of kidney disease."

MHEN and the Kidney Foundation Malawi are now calling for the gradual expansion of dialysis centres across the country to make life-saving treatment more accessible to patients, particularly those living far from the country's two major referral hospitals.

They also urged Malawians to take kidney health seriously by adopting healthier lifestyles and seeking medical attention early when symptoms persist.

As Malawi joins the global community in commemorating World Kidney Day, the organizations say urgent action is needed to strengthen prevention, expand treatment services, and protect the health of thousands of Malawians at risk of kidney disease.