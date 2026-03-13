Namibia: MTC Volleyball National League to Start in Otjiwarongo

The third season of the MTC Volleyball National League kicks off this weekend in Otjiwarongo, promising an action-packed start for both men and women's competitions. Federation CEO Festus Hamukwaya says excitement is high as clubs prepare their squads and new teams join the league.

"The growth of volleyball has improved every year, and the energy level of teams keeps rising," Hamukwaya says.

"The way our transfer window opens, and clubs reinforce their squads, shows that teams are serious about bringing better competition to the National League."

He also highlights the role of MTC, noting that their continued support has been crucial.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The sustainability of this project became a feeding system for our national team for volleyball. The partnership with MTC contributed 99% to the growth of volleyball over the past two years."

In the men's first round tomorrow, NamPol Volleyball Club take on Calvary Eagles Sports Club at 09h00, while Namibian Defence Force Raptors face Afrocat Sports Club. Later that morning at 11h00, the University of Namibia (Unam) Hard Hitters play Namibia Correctional Service, while two newly-promoted teams face off as NamPower Volleyball Club goes up against Brutal Pack Volleyball Club.

Afternoon matches include Calvary Eagles versus Afrocat Sports Club at 13h00, NamPower Volleyball Club against Namibian Defence Force Raptors, and Namibia Correctional Service against Brutal Pack Volleyball Club at 15h00, concluding with NamPol Volleyball Club versus University of Namibia Hard Hitters.

In the women's first round tomorrow, defending champions Revivals Volleyball Club take on Six Stars Volleyball Club at 09h00, alongside Kudos Sports Club versus Namibian Defence Force Phoenix.

At 11h00, newly-promoted Blaze Aces Volleyball Club meets NamPol Volleyball Club, while another new team, Afrocat Sports Club Ladies, takes on the University of Namibia Queens.

Afternoon matches see Six Stars Volleyball Club against Namibian Defence Force Phoenix at 13h00, Afrocat Sports Club Ladies versus Kudos Sports Club, NamPol Volleyball Club against University of Namibia Queens, and Revivals Volleyball Club facing Blaze Volleyball Club at 15h00.

In men's matches on Sunday, Namibian Defence Force Raptors take on University of Namibia Hard Hitters at 09h00, while Calvary Eagles Sports Club take on Brutal Pack Volleyball Club. At 11h00, NamPower Volleyball Club play Afrocat Sports Club, while Namibia Correctional Service meets NamPol Volleyball Club.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In women's matches on Sunday, Kudos Sports Club takes on Blaze Aces Volleyball Club at 09h00, alongside NamPol Volleyball Club versus Revivals Volleyball Club. Later at 11h00, Afrocat Sports Club Ladies face Namibian Defence Force Phoenix, while Six Stars Volleyball Club clash with University of Namibia Queens.

Hamukwaya adds that the league also serves as a development pathway for the national teams: "Every club in the National League will be required to develop their developmental team. The national team will participate in tournaments abroad; we have invitations from Botswana and Zimbabwe. Our under-19 team is also preparing for the Region 5 Games in Mozambique."

On the choice of Otjiwarongo as the launch venue, he says: "We chose a central town so that teams don't start with a scuffle already of financing and budget constraints. This way, all teams can play their matches without worrying about travel costs."

The federation hopes this season will continue to boost volleyball's visibility, strengthen youth development, and build coaching capacity to ensure competitiveness nationwide.