Namibia: NPFL Relegation Battle Heads North and to the Coast

The fight to avoid relegation in the Namibia Premier Football League intensifies this weekend, as crucial fixtures in Rundu and along the coast could determine the fate of several struggling teams.

Among the sides under pressure are Young African, Rundu Chiefs, Tigers, and Life Fighters, all battling to avoid the drop. Rundu Chiefs face Young African before hosting Tigers in matches that could prove decisive in the survival battle.

Rundu Chiefs coach Marcelo Wakudumo says the weekend could determine his team's fate in the league.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It's going to be a massive weekend for us. We are playing at home, and we know how important these matches are. If we collect six points this weekend, our fate will be very different."

Wakudumo describes the clashes as a direct survival battle between teams fighting to avoid relegation.

"It's a dog fight. Everyone wants to survive and get out of the relegation zone, so it will not be easy."

Young African will also be in action in Rundu when they face Julinho Athletic before meeting Rundu Chiefs. Young African coach Maleagi Ngarizemo says the matches are critical for his side as they attempt to move away from danger.

"These are very crucial matches for us. We have to go there and push for maximum points because our focus now is to move away from this position and return to winning ways."

Ngarizemo adds that the team addressed issues following their recent 5-1 defeat at home against the Bucks Bucaneers.

"We engaged with the players after that result because no one was happy. The players have committed themselves, and now all our focus and energy is on these games."

For Tigers, the weekend could prove decisive as they attempt to climb out of the relegation zone. Coach Woody Jacobs admits the team faces a difficult challenge but believes survival remains possible.

"It would be an understatement to say we dont have problems. This is a watershed moment for the team, and these two games are of the utmost importance."

Jacobs says the team must remain calm despite the pressure.

"We must just focus on winning and not get too nervous about the position we are in. If we apply ourselves and use the experience in the squad, we can get out of this situation."

The relegation battle will also shift to the coast, where Life Fighters face a crucial weekend in Walvis Bay. Currently at the bottom of the standings, Life Fighters take on Blue Waters and Eleven Arrows in matches they must win to keep their survival hopes alive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Coach Bricke Kaaronda says the team remains optimistic despite their difficult position.

"It's not over until it's over. We just need to stay positive and encourage the boys to work hard."

Kaaronda adds that tactical adjustments could be key.

"We might change a few tactics going into these games, but we believe we can go to the coast and get the six points."

While the focus is largely on the relegation battle, the race for the league title is also intensifying at the top of the Namibia Premier Football League table.

Just four points separate the top three teams, with Eeshoke Chula leading on 47 points, closely followed by African Stars on 46, while FC Ongos remain in contention on 43 points. All three sides will be looking to maintain their title push in their respective fixtures this weekend, knowing that any slip-up could open the door for rivals in what is shaping up to be one of the tightest championship races in recent seasons.