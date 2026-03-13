Namibia: Golden Oldies Set for Upington Friendlies

Namibia's Golden Oldies football club is gearing up for important friendly matches at Upington.

South Africa to play their counterparts in what is expected to be a mouth-watering encounter.

This follows an invitation from the South Africa Football Association (Safa) ZF Mqcawu to the Namibian Golden Oldies FC.

Golden Oldies chairperson John Ramakutla says the club received an invitation for a networking and friendly match scheduled for 27 March.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a letter dated 21 January, Safa ZF Mqcawu first vice president, development and technical chairperson John van Wyk says: "It will be a very good networking opportunity, as well as to explore the opportunity to take the relationship between us to greater heights, and even to exchange training and development programmes for young players."

The Northern Cape football leadership has also invited a team from Lesotho to showcase their talent against their Namibian and South African opponents.

Ramakutla says following the Golden Oldies' superb run in 2024, when they visited their Botswana counterparts in August and hosted the same team at Usakos, the players' desire to stretch their presence in neighbouring countries was ignited.

"The invitation is strictly for former players in their 60s, and just recently we had a friendly match against the 60s from Okahandja," he says.

Golden Oldies executive member and player Theodor Kambanda says: "The team is fully focused and prepared for the excursion. We have players as far as Keetmanshoop, who are committed to travelling with the squad on 26 March."

Kambanda says the Keetmanshoop players have demonstrated commitment and discipline, as they recently travelled to Okahandja for the important friendly match.

"The team will feature five retired players from Keetmanshoop. Each player is committed to making sure they are fit and mentally ready for the Upington friendly encounter.

"It's not only friendly matches; we will fight for top honors to bring the coveted trophy and medal as we did in Botswana," Kambanda says.

The Golden Oldies will feature two players in their 70s - former Black Morocco FC player Daniel Vries and Makat Garoeb from Okahandja.

"We have no idea who we're going to play against. Perhaps players who have played in the Premier Soccer League."

The Golden Oldies could play against Basil 'Baba' Mokauli, a notable figure often associated with Upington, and played in the top-flight division in the 1980s.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another football personality expected to feature in the Northern Cape side is Abram 'Soul' Ngwenya. With links to various teams, his roots in the region place him among the experienced players of that generation.

Kambanda calls on former footballers to join the Golden Oldies FC, saying playing helps players maintain good health and mental fitness even if they are in their 60s.

He says once you are a footballer, you never fully retire from football.

The duo pleads with good Samaritans to help with the team's travelling expenses, as many are pensioners.

The players are: John Ramakutla (1961), Gustav Kamatoto (1963), John Kabel (1962), Moritz Morwe (1960), Benestus Zeembe (1959), Anton /Goagoseb (1964), Bennie Cloete (1962), Rooidon Monale (1965), Theodor Kambanda (1966), Dawid Shipopyeni (1966), Edward Alcock (1966), Stanley /Goagoseb (1967), Johannes Kandukwa (1967) and Matheus Fliede (1970).

Players whose ages are unknown are: Deon Kavari, Gerald Jansen (both former Civics FC and Try Again FC players), Daniel Vries, Keven Vries and Makat Garoeb.

Members of the public wishing to help the Golden Oldies can contact Theo Kambanda at 081 334 4295 or John Ramakutla at 081 244 3643.