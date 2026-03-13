Rwanda: RSSB Partners With Kasha to Enable Digital Access to Medicines for Rama Members

Members of Rwanda Medical Insurance Scheme (RAMA) under Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) will soon be able to order prescribed medicines online and receive them at their doorstep, following a new partnership between RSSB and KASHA, according to the signatories.

The deal, signed on March 11 in Kigali, introduces nationwide online pharmacy delivery services aimed at improving access to medicines, particularly for members in remote and underserved communities.

At the signing ceremony, Joanna Bichsel, KASHA's Founder and CEO, said the collaboration will allow RAMA members to conveniently order prescribed medicines and other essential health products across all 30 districts. Members can place orders via KASHA care App, WhatsApp (+250 780 440 522), by dialling *911#, or through a toll-free line 9111, with delivery to homes, offices, or other locations.

"Delivery options include express within one hour for Rwf1,770, same-day delivery for Rwf944, and next-day delivery for Rwf590, with scheduled deliveries being developed to offer more affordable access. Delivery fees are not covered by insurance and are fully paid by the patient," she said.

Regis Rugemanshuro, the CEO of RSSB, said the service allows members in last-mile communities to receive their orders through reliable door-to-door delivery, improving access to quality care.

"For the past five years, RSSB has been transforming its operations, from policies and procedures to the systems used to deliver services to members," Rugemanshuro stated.

"Our goal is to provide a member-first experience. We are pleased to welcome KASHA as one of our service providers to extend convenient delivery of essential medicines and products, helping members save time and avoid unnecessary trips," he stated.

Rugemanshuro added that RSSB has been expanding digital services to reduce paperwork and minimise the need for members to visit offices in person. This is the first partnership of this kind, initially targeting RAMA members and also encourages similar initiatives from other partners that leverage technology to further improve our members' experience and access to care.

Since October 2025, RSSB introduced e-Prescriptions through the Intelligent Health Benefits System (IHBS), allowing RAMA members to obtain medicines from pharmacies without carrying physical prescriptions after leaving clinics or hospitals.

Bichsel explained that medicine prices remain the same as in physical pharmacies, and delivery fees are optional, payable via mobile money, bank transfer, or other digital methods. She explained that the service saves members time and eliminates the cost and inconvenience of traveling to pharmacies.

"KASHA ensures quality and safety throughout delivery, including for cold-chain products like insulin, with temperature sensors monitoring shipments, and patients will be signing for receipt" she noted.

About KASHA

According to Bichsel, KASHA was started in Rwanda in 2016 as the country's first registered and certified online pharmacy. Its mission has been to provide efficient access to health products, helping people care for themselves and their families.

"KASHA was named after my daughter. When we started, we wanted to make it easier for people to access health products. Technology and e-commerce help everyone take care of their health, regardless of income level."

She noted that KASHA now operates in Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, DRC, Ghana, and Egypt, delivering health and consumer products to pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, boutiques, and to consumers.

The online pharmacy's services cover areas including HIV, sexual and reproductive health, women's health, cancer, diabetes, and hypertension.

"We constantly listen to our customers, track satisfaction, monitor delivery experiences, and follow up. With over 120 million products delivered, KASHA has built warehouses operations, agents, and digital systems nationwide," she said.