Kenya: Auma Returns, Adhiambo Dropped As Odongo Names Lionesses Squad for World Rugby 7s Division 2

NAIROBI — Impala RFC's Judith Auma has been recalled to the national women's rugby 7s team ahead of next weekend's (March 21-22) Division 2 tourney in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Auma has been struggling with injuries since last year and missed out on the Africa Women's 7s in November as well as last month's Division 2 first leg in Nairobi.

Also returning to the squad is Faith Livoi, who was dropped out of the squad for the Division 2 first leg.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On the other hand, the biggest absentee from the squad is France-based Grace Adhiambo, who has been a mainstay of the squad.

Also missing out is Phoebe Akinyi, who was in the squad for the Africa Women's 7s and the first leg of the World Rugby Series 7s tourney.

Keeping their places in the team are Charity Nilah and Marvel Oswago, both of who were handed their maiden call-ups to last month's competition.

The team are also packed with regulars, such as captain Sheila Chajira, Janet 'Shebesh' Okello, Sinaida Nyachio, the pacey Freshia Oduor and Stella Wafula, among others.

Lionesses have it all to do in the women's division where they lie fifth with six points, just one place ahead of bottom-placed Brazil.

They begin their campaign at Estadio Charrua against China on Saturday at at 5 p.m. (Kenyan time).

After Montevideo, Lionesses -- along with their male counterparts Shujaa -- will pack their bags for the third leg in Sao Paulo Brazil on March 27-28.