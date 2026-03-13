Kenya: Maiden Call-Up for Ayimba As 'Bling' Names Shujaa Squad for World 7s Division 2 Tourney

NAIROBI — Exciting youngster Gabriel Ayimba is in line for his Shujaa debut after he was named in the squad for next weekend's (March 27-28) World Rugby 7s Division, second leg in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Ayimba, son to legendary Shujaa player and coach Benjamin Ayimba, is part of an exciting 14-man team that will be travelling to South America for the prestigious tournament.

The Strathmore University Leos player was initially named in a 25-man squad for last month's Division 2 first leg in Nairobi but was later axed from the final team.

Meanwhile, the experienced Brian Tanga returns to the squad after missing out on last month's tourney.

The Kabras Sugar half-back made his Shujaa bow at the 2016 Hong Kong 7s and has been a constant feature in the team despite the turnover of coaches since then.

A neck injury sustained at last year's Dala 7s meant that Tanga could not make the Shujaa squad albeit he was also part of the 25-man provisional team for the first leg of the Division 2 Tourney.

Other than Ayimba and Tanga, the team remain largely unchanged, with KCB Rugby teammates George 'Japolo' Ooro and Samuel 'Tintin' Asati sharing the armband.

Vincent Onyala, who sustained an injury at last month's tourney, has recovered in time to make the squad although there is -- once again -- no place for Mwamba RFC's Tony Omondi.

Speedster Patrick Odongo, Nakuru RFC's John Okoth and Leos' Nygel Amaitsa are the other regulars to make the squad, hoping to continue their good run thus far in the competition.

Kevin 'Bling' Wambua's charges kick off their campaign on Saturday (6:32 pm Kenyan time) against the United States -- to who they lost 21-7 in last month's game in Nairobi.

Shujaa sit third on the standings with 12 points, same as the second-placed Americans, and three less than leaders Germany.