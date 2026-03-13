Rwanda: Businessman Twagirumukiza Elected New Psf Chairperson

13 March 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

François Twagirumukiza, a businessman and shareholder in CHIC Ltd, has been elected as Chairperson of Rwanda's Private Sector Federation (PSF).

The owner of White Stone Apartments and Eastern Hope Ltd, which trades in steel and metal products, was voted by members of the PSF on Friday, March 12. He will serve a three-year term, renewable once.

He replaces Jeanne-Françoise Mubiligi.

ALSO READ: Who are the new top leaders at PSF and their priorities?

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Twagirumukiza brings 28 years of business experience. The holder of a bachelor's degree in African linguistics, began as a teacher in 1992, before venturing into business one and a half years.

ALSO READ: PSF targets a more inclusive leadership in current elections

The 1st Vice Chairperson is Jean-Claude Uwizeyemungu, owner of Mahwi Grain Millers, while the 2nd Vice Chairperson is Diane Kamanzi, proprietor of a clothing factory in the Kigali Special Economic Zone.

Leaders of five PSF clusters--Agriculture, Industry, Trade, Services, and a Special Cluster representing women, youth, and persons with disabilities--were also elected.

In the Trade Cluster, Faustin Niyibishobora was elected as Chairperson, supported by Stafford Rubagumya as 1st Vice Chairperson and Sonia Umurungi as 2nd Vice Chairperson.

The Agriculture Cluster is chaired by Christian Irakoze, with Jean-Claude Shirimpumu serving as 1st Vice Chairperson and Immaculée Kayitesi as 2nd Vice Chairperson.

In the Industry Cluster, Josiane Usanase was elected Chairperson, Jules Murekezi as 1st Vice Chairperson and Nyabudala Martin as 2nd Vice Chairperson.

The Services Cluster will be led by Christian Ndagijimana as Chairperson, with Eric Rutayisire as 1st Vice Chairperson and Joan Mazimpaka as 2nd Vice Chairperson.

Therese Sekamana was appointed Chairperson of the Specialised Cluster for women, youth and people with disability.

Gloria Girabawe serves as Vice Chairperson responsible for women, Shimwayesu Kefa oversees youth, and Papy Sibomana is Vice Chairperson in charge of people with disabilities.

Read the original article on New Times.

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