Rwanda: Cricket - League Action Enters Crucial Weekend

Cricket action returns this weekend at Gahanga Cricket Stadium with both the men and women competitions taking place on March 13-14.

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In the men's category, Ingenzi Defenders will face Imena Centurions on the main oval, while the B Oval will host Ingabo Titans Vs Imanzi Guardians.

Ingenzi Defenders have been one of the strongest sides this season, combining a reliable batting order with disciplined bowling. Imena Centurions, however, have proven difficult opponents, producing several competitive totals earlier in the league phase.

Ingabo Titans have impressed with their aggressive batting approach, while Imanzi Guardians have relied on consistency and tight bowling spells to remain competitive.

Attention will also turn to the women's elite league, where the final standings will be decided. The playoff Saturday will feature Amosimbi Hawks against Imena Herons for the third position.

Both teams showed strong performances during the league stage, with Amosimbi Hawks building their campaign on disciplined bowling while Imena Herons displayed resilience with key batting partnerships.

Later in the afternoon, Ingenzi Heroes will face Ingabo Knights in what promises to be a closely contested encounter. The two sides have shared victories during previous meetings this season.