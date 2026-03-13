Somalia: Somali Police Launch Major Anti-Drug Crackdown in Mogadishu and Dhobley

13 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali police launched a series of targeted anti-narcotics operations in the southern town of Dhobley and the capital, Mogadishu, officials said Friday, as part of a nationwide crackdown on the illicit drug trade.

In Dhobley, near the Kenyan border, security forces conducted house-to-house searches across several neighborhoods. The operation resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects accused of trafficking, as well as individuals caught using illegal substances.

"Our forces successfully seized quantities of cannabis and other narcotics during the raids," a local police spokesperson said. "While several key suspects remain at large, we are actively pursuing them to dismantle these local distribution networks."

Meanwhile, in the Karaan district of Mogadishu, authorities made a public demonstration of their resolve by burning a large cache of confiscated narcotics. The destroyed items included various stimulants and illicit drugs seized during recent security sweeps in the capital.

The Somali police statement emphasized that these operations are aimed at mitigating the "health, security, and social devastation" caused by drug abuse.

The intensified crackdown comes amid growing concerns from community leaders over the rising impact of narcotics on Somali youth and its links to broader urban crime.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.