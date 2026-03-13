Somalia: Soldiers, Hotel Guards Detained After Shooting At Mogadishu's Hotel Dayax

Mogadishu — Somali authorities have detained members of the Public Guards and hotel security personnel following a shooting incident that erupted at Hotel Dayax in the Waaberi district of Mogadishu, police officials confirmed to Shabelle Media.

According to the sources, the confrontation began when members of the Public Guards allegedly drew their weapons on a man dressed in civilian clothing who entered a restricted area at the rear of the hotel. The man reportedly returned with additional security personnel from the hotel, leading to a brief but tense exchange of gunfire.

"The shooting started when a civilian-clad man entered the area where the guards were stationed. It quickly escalated when he returned with other hotel security personnel," one eyewitness told Shabelle.

Following the incident, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took charge of the case. Officers confirmed that all personnel involved in the altercation, including soldiers and hotel guards, are now in CID custody and under investigation.

Police have not reported any casualties, and the circumstances surrounding the man in civilian clothes remain unclear. Authorities are continuing to question witnesses and examine the scene as part of the ongoing probe.

The incident highlights ongoing security challenges in Mogadishu, where clashes between armed security personnel occasionally erupt in hotels and public areas, underscoring the difficulties of maintaining law and order in the capital.