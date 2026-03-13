Mozambique: Of Cholera Cases Over 7,000

Maputo — The number of cases of cholera in Mozambique in the current epidemic has now reached 7,326, according to the National Public Health Directorate.

The latest bulletin from the Directorate says that 63 new cases of cholera were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours. The death toll from the epidemic has now risen to 82.

The worst hit province is Nampula, in the north, where there have been 3,207 cases, 38 of whom have died,

In the central province of Tete there have been 2,625 cases with 32 deaths. In Cabo Delgado, in the far north, there have been 1,006 cases and eight deaths,

In Zambezia, 124 cases have been diagnosed, with only one death, In Sofala, there have been 256 cases, and one death. In the neighbouring province of Manica, 106 cases were diagnosed with two deaths.

There have only been two cases diagnosed in southern Mozambique, one in Maputo city and one in Gaza. Neither of these cases died.

The cholera lethality rate now stands at 1.1 per cent, and 54 cholera victims are currently hospitalised. No deaths have been recorded for more than 72 hours.