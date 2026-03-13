South Africa: 2 200 Soldiers Deployed to Five Provinces

13 March 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces of his decision to deploy 2 200 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

This is in line with section 201 (3) (a)(b)(c) and (d) of the Constitution.

According to the Presidency, the deployment serves to prevent and combat crime, and support and preserve law and order under Operation Prosper which is targeting illegal mining and gangsterism.

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"The deployed members of the SANDF will assist the South African Police Service to prevent and combat illegal mining and gangsterism in the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, North West and Western Cape.

"The deployment is for the period 01 March 2026 until 31 March 2027," said the Presidency in a statement on Friday.

Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, directs that, "Only the President, as head of the national executive, may authorise the employment of the defence force in co-operation with the police service".

The Presidency said expenditure for this employment is estimated at R823 153 960.

During the State of the Nation Address 2026, President Ramaphosa announced the intention to deploy the South Africa National Defence to areas afflicted by illegal mining and gang violence.

President Ramaphosa has called on communities to welcome and work more closely with the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force to identify and alienate criminal elements and make neighbourhoods safer in the process.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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