South Africa: Media Statement - Deployment of Soldiers Assures Safety to Victims Against Inhumane Crime, Committee Chair

press release

The Select Committee on Security and Justice has noted with appreciation the speedy deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to communities and their visibility on the ground a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement about such deployments in his 2026 State of the Nation.

The committee Chairperson, Ms Jane Mananiso, said the President's commitment has been realised and it is something to be welcomed, as the SANDF has a good track record in delivering on its commitments. "This deployment will ensure the restoration of peace to troubled and violated communities. Our police have for too long become victims to criminals while they needed to observe legislative requirements instead of dealing aggressively with criminals who have no regard whatsoever for other people's human rights," said Ms Mananiso.

She continued: "Our communities want decisive action in combating drugs, gangs, extortion, the water mafia, illegal mining and illegal immigration. All these affect service delivery negatively if not responded to."

She added: "We definitely want restoration of peace on our communities and we want decisive action on drugs and those that facilitate the scourge. An impression must never be created that the President acted unlawfully or bypassed parliamentary processes.

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"The committee had always emphasised on the importance of cooperation, collaboration and partnership of all law enforcement agencies to combat crime and bringing peace in our communities."

Ms Mananiso mentioned Gauteng as one of the provinces where deployments have taken place following the President's announcement, which promised deployments in communities where gang activity and illegal mining is rife.

She also said all the operations implemented by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster like O Kae Molao, Tshanyela and Operation Valumgodi will be further enhanced by these deployments. In addition, she called on the Western Cape provincial government to cooperate with national government in fast-tracking the SANDF deployment.