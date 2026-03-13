Uganda: Tension Rises in Nsoowe Forest As Pastoralists Clash With Licensed Tree Growers

Tension is escalating in Nsoowe Central Forest Reserve in Gomba District as pastoralists continue to enter the forest, allegedly destroying planted trees and threatening licensed tree growers.

Authorities report that nearly 100 pastoralists with their cattle enter the forest daily, exacerbating an already volatile situation.

The pastoralists are accused of cutting down eucalyptus trees planted by licensed investors to build shelters and cattle kraals, as well as burning property belonging to workers managing the plantations.

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The situation prompted security officials, led by Resident District Commissioner Ronald Katende, to inspect the forest alongside the District Police Commander and tree plantation investors.

During the visit, officials reportedly found burnt houses, destroyed food supplies, and other property belonging to licensed workers. Some pastoralists were arrested during the operation.

"These tree planters are operating legally because the government granted them licenses to plant trees in the forest. What we found here today is very unfortunate. Investors have spent huge sums of money planting trees, but the pastoralists are destroying them indiscriminately," Katende said.

He added that some of the pastoralists may have come from neighboring countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and noted that more than 600 cattle are driven into the forest daily. Workers have reported threats with spears and fear for their safety.

Katende expressed hope that the deployment of the Uganda People's Defence Forces by the National Security Council could help restore order.

Investors managing the plantations described harrowing experiences.

"We had come to prepare the land for planting when a group of pastoralists approached us carrying sticks, some with their faces covered. They chased us away, grabbed all our belongings including clothes, seeds, and farm chemicals, and burnt down our houses. We lost everything, including our national IDs," they said.

They estimate damages running into billions of shillings and alleged interference from powerful individuals frustrated earlier arrests.

However, pastoralists, represented by Gomba District Chairperson-elect George Abigaba, denied the accusations, insisting they were not cutting trees or destroying property.

"That is a tactic the tree planters are using to accuse pastoralists so they can get compensation from President Museveni. There is no pastoralist cutting trees," Abigaba said.

He added that many pastoralists are returning to land they claim historically belonged to them.

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Nsoowe Central Forest Reserve has for years been at the center of recurring conflicts between pastoralists and tree plantation investors, raising concerns over security, property rights, and sustainable forest management in the district.