Chad Says Courts Handle Alleged Abuses By Security Services After UN Complaint

The Chadian government has responded to accusations of repression by its security services, voiced by civil society organisations at the United Nations earlier this month, telling RFI that alleged abuses are referred to the courts.

Several organisations, including the Chadian League of Human Rights and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), have accused Chad's National State Security Agency (ANS) of systematically targeting the political opposition.

Speaking to RFI on Thursday, Justice Minister and Human Rights Minister Youssouf Tom acknowledged that abuses can occur, but said the judicial system addresses them.

"If these are judicial cases, those concerned are handed over to the justice system to carry out investigations," he told RFI's correspondent in the capital, N'Djamena.

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"There is no country without intelligence services. The issue is about ensuring proper oversight," he said.

Tom was responding to accusations presented on 5 and 6 March during the UN review of Chad's implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Committee experts raised concerns about excessive use of force, impunity for security forces, and repression during protests on 20 October 2022, labelled by activists as "Black Thursday".

HRW slams Chadian forces over rights violations during anti-government protests

Appeal for 'objectivity'

Human rights groups say around "200 enforced disappearances and 600 arrests, including of about 80 minors" occurred during the protest - when hundreds of demonstrators, mainly youths, demonstrated against a move by military president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno to hang on to power for another two years.

Police and soldiers opened fire in N'Djamena, killing 73 people, according to the government. The opposition and Chadian rights groups say at least 218 people died.

Rights groups allege that detainees were also subjected to torture, ill-treatment and inhumane conditions, and warn of "severe restrictions" on freedom of expression and a shrinking civic space across the country.

Chad junta grants general amnesty over deadly 'Black Thursday' anti-govt rally

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Tom called for fairness in the reporting of alleged abuses.

"I simply invite each of us to be objective in these accusations - whether it is civil society, journalists or ourselves. Everyone must remain committed to the truth," he told RFI.

During the Geneva session in March, Tom and the Chadian delegation reaffirmed the country's commitment to human rights amid security challenges, but reframed the October 2022 events as an "insurgency" rather than peaceful protests, noting attacks on government buildings and the deaths of 15 security personnel.

Youssouf Tom was interviewed in French by RFI correspondent Olivier Monodji.