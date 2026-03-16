Central African Republic: French FM Says Bilateral Relations With Central African Republic Back On Track

Relations between France and the Central African Republic (CAR) have been restored, the French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said as he wrapped up a two-day visit to Bangui on Friday.

Barrot's visit to the CAR, a former French colony, was the first by a top-level French official in seven years.

It follows a relaunch of diplomatic ties in April 2024 by CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, after a falling-out over Moscow's growing influence in the landlocked African country of 5.3 million.

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"My visit marks the full restoration of relations between our two countries... following a period of tension," Barrot declared after meeting the Central African president.

French FM begins Central African visit as relations with Bangui warm

"France stands with the Central African Republic at a time (...) when the peace and stabilisation process in the country continues," Barrot, adding that Paris wants to be a "partner respectful of the sovereignty of the Central African Republic.

Touadéra returned on Wednesday from a week-long visit to Moscow during which he met Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

France maintained influence and soldiers in the mineral-rich CAR following independence in 1960 but has gradually lost ground to Russia.

Progress remains 'fragile'

In the face of the CAR's long-standing instability, Touadéra has come to rely more and more on mercenaries from Russia's Wagner group, who benefit in return from lucrative contracts in the gold, diamond and logging industries.

Numerous foreign companies exploit the country's mineral resources. France's Orano group holds a licence to exploit a uranium mine.

Touadéra took power in 2016 in the middle of a civil war and is serving his third term. He has made stabilising the country the main goal of his current mandate.

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He said on Friday security had improved somewhat since the civil war of the 2010s but this progress remained "fragile".

In addition to meeting Touadéra, Barrot exchanged with his Central African counterpart Sylvie Notéfé and Prime Minister Félix Molouan.

Barrot also inaugurated a building at the new headquarters of the Movement of Survivors of the Central African Republic (Mosuca), an organisation that defends the rights of victims of sexual violence.

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(with AFP)