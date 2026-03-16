Sudan: Homes Burn Across Darfur As More 'Dry Season' Fires Flare

Darfur — A series of fires has caused significant damage in several parts of Darfur, destroying dozens of homes and property in recent days, local emergency groups and residents said.

In North Darfur, the Khor Omer Emergency Room said a fire broke out in the town of Khor Omer on Saturday, burning down 19 houses.

The group said the blaze affected homes belonging to displaced families as well as members of the host community, causing substantial property losses. No casualties were reported.

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In South Darfur, another fire broke out on Saturday in Babanusa camp in Gereida locality, west of the Abuja market and east of Sheikh Ali Ahmed Younis mosque.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the blaze destroyed about 30 homes, causing extensive property damage.

A further fire was reported on Friday at the Daraba mining site in South Darfur, also resulting in significant losses to property, according to local sources.

Large parts of Darfur and neighbouring Kordofan experience seasonal fires each year during this period, often leading to loss of life and widespread destruction of homes and livelihoods. Fire is a constant danger for displaced people across Sudan and Darfur, as a blaze needs only a little wind to spread quickly through the densely populated camps. Narrow streets and shelters built of highly combustible materials exacerbate the danger.

Local responders appealed to charities and humanitarian organisations to intervene urgently to support families affected by the fires.

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, three children died and five homes were destroyed after a fire broke out in the early hours of March 3 at Abu Dhar camp for displaced people in Umm Dukhun, Central Darfur. Two days earlier, a woman with special needs was severely injured, and between 600 and 1,000 homes and shelters destroyed, in a massive fire that swept through Kalma camp for displaced people near the South Darfur capital of Nyala on Sunday morning. Miraculously, no human fatalities have been reported.