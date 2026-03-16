Sudan: 76% of Sudanese Refugee Children in Chad Out of School - UNHCR

Adré, Eastern Chad — More than three-quarters of Sudanese refugee families in Chad say the their children have dropped out of school since fleeing the conflict. A new survey by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has found that 76 per cent of Sudanese refugee households surveyed in Chad reported that their children were no longer attending school because of the crisis. About 41 per cent of the families surveyed have children of school age, highlighting the scale of the disruption to education.

The assessment was conducted in March and included 294 households comprising 748 individuals.

Researchers found that a lack of documentation is a major problem among newly arrived refugees. According to the survey, none of the participants possessed birth certificates, while 87 per cent of households said they had no identity documents, either because they had been lost or confiscated while fleeing Sudan.

Security concerns were cited as the main reason for displacement, with 67 per cent of families saying they fled Sudan due to insecurity.

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A large majority of respondents also reported experiencing human rights abuses during their escape. 84 per cent said they had been subjected to violations while fleeing to Chad, including 32 per cent who reported physical assaults.

Access to basic services remains uneven for refugees in eastern Chad. While 44 per cent of households said they had access to water, 56 per cent reported being able to access health and nutrition services.

The survey also found that 20 per cent of households still have family members remaining in Sudan. Among those families, 84 per cent said relatives were unable to travel due to the lack of transport, while seven per cent cited fears of arbitrary arrest as the reason they had not left.

Healthcare access also remains limited. Forty-eight per cent of households said they could reach medical services, while only 10 per cent reported having access to sanitation, water and toilet facilities.

The findings highlight the mounting humanitarian challenges facing Sudanese refugees in neighbouring Chad as the war in Sudan continues to drive displacement across the border.

2025 Sudanese Certificate exams

As reported by Radio Dabanga last year, postponed Sudanese Certificate exams for Sudanese refugee students concluded in early September in Adré in eastern Chad, with 5,260 students having participated. The exams were conducted under the joint supervision of Sudanese and Chadian teachers, amid security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth running of the process. Official sources said that 5,260 students participated in the exams. Teachers working within the supervision and monitoring staff confirmed that while 6,453 students were registered for the exams, 232 students were absent.

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The exams were conducted under the joint supervision of Sudanese and Chadian teachers, amid security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth running of the process. Sources in the education sector reported that the exam papers will be sent to Sudan in the coming days in preparation for the start of the correction procedures.