Zimbabwe: 'Four Days Is Too Short'- - War Veterans Say in Petition to Parliament Over 'Restrictive' Hearings On Constitutional Amendment Number 3 Bill

War veterans have petitioned the Parliament of Zimbabwe demanding an urgent review and extension of the ongoing consultations on the proposed constitutional amendments, arguing that the current process excludes the majority of citizens, particularly those in rural areas.

The petition comes as Parliament continues nationwide consultations on proposed changes to the Constitution, with public hearings beginning on March 30 and ending on April 2 in every province.

The consultations will be conducted on a provincial basis and are expected to take place mainly in towns and growth points, a setup that risks excluding citizens living in remote and rural areas.

In addition, the meetings are scheduled to run from Monday to Thursday, which may further limit participation as many people in formal employment will be unable to attend since these days are not public holidays.

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In a petition addressed to the Clerk of Parliament, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) said the consultative process conducted at administrative district level over just four days, severely limits meaningful participation by ordinary Zimbabweans.

The petition was submitted by ZNLWVA member Andrease Ethan Mathibela, who said the format places an unreasonable burden on citizens expected to travel long distances to attend meetings within a short time frame.

"Zimbabwe is a vast country with large rural districts such as Hwange, Gokwe, Hurungwe and Tsholotsho where communities are widely dispersed and often located many kilometres away from district centres," the petition reads.

The war veterans argue that expecting residents in such areas to travel to district centres effectively excludes many from participating in discussions on a matter as critical as a constitutional amendment.

They further said the situation is worsened by heavy rains currently affecting several parts of the country, which have made some roads impassable.

Other challenges highlighted in the petition include limited public transport services in remote districts and the worsening economic situation which makes travel costs unaffordable for many citizens.

The association also criticised the four-day consultation period, saying it is too short to allow proper mobilisation, public awareness and meaningful engagement.

"Public consultations on constitutional matters must be inclusive, accessible, transparent and conducted in good faith," the petition states.

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"The Constitution of Zimbabwe places great emphasis on the sovereignty of the people and their right to participate in governance processes that affect their lives and the future of the nation

The war veterans urged Parliament to expand consultation venues from district centres to ward or polling station level to ensure broader access for citizens.

They also called for a significant extension of the consultation timeframe, improved public awareness campaigns and greater consideration of prevailing conditions such as poor weather, transport shortages and economic hardship

"Constitutional amendments are matters of national importance and must be approached with the utmost commitment to broad, inclusive and genuine public participation," the petition added.