South Africa: Foot and Mouth Disease Cases in North West Rise to 179

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced a rise in confirmed cases of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) across the province.

In a statement on Saturday, the department alerted communities, farmers, and stakeholders that infections had climbed to 179.

"As of 06 March 2026, three additional cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of infections from 158 to 179," the department said.

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The Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality remains the most affected, with 58 cases, followed by the Bojanala Platinum District with 53, the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District with 35, and the Ngaka Modiri Molema District with 33.

The provincial department warned that the surge in cases signalled the "relentless advance of the disease and the urgent need for a united response, with government, farmers, and communities joining forces to defend the livestock sector, the backbone of the regional economy".

Of the 100 000 doses of the Biogenesis Bago FMD Virus Vaccine received in late February, a total of 53 110 animals have been vaccinated.

The department said vaccination efforts are intensifying, with more animals expected to be vaccinated in the coming weeks as another batch of vaccines arrives.

The North West Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Madoda Sambatha urged the farming community to strengthen biosecurity measures by enforcing strict controls on the movement of people, vehicles, and equipment in and out of farms, and by ensuring the responsible movement of livestock.

"Strong biosecurity remains our first line of defence. This disease does not move on its own; people and animals spread it. I therefore appeal to our farmers to work with Veterinary Services to control movements of animals within and out of the province and to report any suspicious cases of FMD immediately," Sambatha said.

Farmers are also urged to report suspected cases to their local State Veterinarians, Private Veterinarians, Animal Health Technicians, or Extension Officers for swift investigation and control measures.

The department said early reporting is critical to curb the spread of outbreaks and prevent further losses in the livestock industry.

"By acting quickly and responsibly, communities can help contain the outbreak and protect the agricultural economy, food security, and rural livelihoods," the department said.

The department has assures all communities, whether in high-risk districts or smaller villages, that vaccines will reach them.

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As the vaccination campaign gains momentum, additional consignments of FMD vaccines are expected in the near future. - SAnews.gov.za