Uganda: Rising Gender-Based Violence and Teenage Pregnancies Alarming Communities in Kasese

Civil society organisations have raised alarm over rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and teenage pregnancies in communities, warning that these trends are threatening the safety and wellbeing of women and children.

Recent findings from the International Justice Mission (IJM) reveal that violence against women and children remains widespread, with many cases going unreported.

According to IJM, six out of every ten women experience some form of violence in their lifetime--ranging from physical and emotional abuse to sexual assault. Children are similarly affected, with six in ten experiencing violence.

Emmanuel Emwamu, Western Regional Manager of IJM, said the magnitude of the problem is particularly alarming in rural areas where victims rarely report incidents.

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"Studies we have conducted show that violence against women and children is still highly prevalent in many communities. When you look at the data, six out of every ten women have experienced violence at some point in their lives. The same trend is reflected among children, which shows the problem is deeply rooted," Emwamu said.

Sexual violence against girls is especially concerning, with a prevalence of 77 percent--meaning only about two in every ten girls avoid experiencing sexual violence in their lifetime.

Health facilities in Kasese District are also reporting troubling trends. At Rukoki General Hospital, of the roughly 592 deliveries handled monthly, between 95 and 100 involve underage mothers.

"On average, we register about 592 deliveries every month. Out of these, between 95 and 100 are girls below the age of 18. This clearly shows that teenage pregnancy remains a serious challenge," said Dan Mbahimba, the hospital administrator.

Midwives note that teenage mothers are more likely to experience complications, often requiring surgical interventions.

"Many of the complicated deliveries we manage involve teenage mothers. In several cases we are forced to carry out cesarean section operations because their bodies are not yet fully developed for normal delivery," said Doreen Asiimwe, a midwife at the facility.

Civil society organisations note that underreporting exacerbates the crisis. IJM data indicates that seven out of ten incidents in communities are never reported, leaving many victims to suffer in silence.

"One of the biggest challenges we face is underreporting. Our data shows that seven out of every ten cases of violence are never reported anywhere. That means many victims continue suffering in silence," Emwamu explained.

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In response, stakeholders are promoting community-based approaches to encourage reporting and support survivors. The Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu has prioritized tackling GBV and teenage pregnancies in its five-year development plan.

"As an institution, we have prioritized addressing gender-based violence and early pregnancies in our five-year development plan. We are working with different stakeholders to sensitise communities and protect the rights of women and children," said Prime Minister Benson Kule Baritazari.

Authorities and civil society are calling for stronger community awareness, improved reporting mechanisms, and coordinated interventions to curb the rising cases of violence and teenage pregnancies in the district.