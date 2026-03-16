South Africa Notes Israel's Response in ICJ Case

The South African government has noted the filing of Israel's response to its written pleadings in the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Presidency said Israel filed its response on Thursday, 12 March 2026, in the case brought by South Africa against Israel under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The case, formally titled the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel), relates to allegations of genocidal acts committed during Israel's military operations in Gaza.

According to the Presidency, the court had initially ordered Israel to file its response by 28 July 2025 following South Africa's submission of its memorial on 28 October 2024.

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However, Israel requested extensions to the court-imposed deadline on two occasions, which were subsequently granted by the ICJ.

The government said it will now study Israel's response before deciding on the next step in the proceedings.

"South Africa will now consider Israel's response and decide whether to request the Court's permission to make further written submissions in reply, or to proceed directly to the oral phase of proceedings," the statement said.

Situation in Gaza remains dire

The Presidency said that, in the meantime, Palestinians in Gaza continue to face ongoing bombardment and worsening humanitarian conditions.

It noted that this was despite a purported ceasefire announced on 10 October 2025 and three binding orders issued by the ICJ in the case.

According to the statement, the court ordered Israel to take measures to prevent acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure the unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance and basic services to civilians in Gaza.

The Presidency also cited concerns raised by Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, who warned this week that the humanitarian situation in Gaza "remains dire" due to continued strikes, shelling and limited access to food and other essential services.

Government further noted that the situation has been compounded by rising tensions in the Gulf and Israel's attacks on Lebanon, developments it said risk widening the conflict with serious implications for regional and international peace and security.

President Ramaphosa calls for defence of international law

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President Cyril Ramaphosa said the crisis in Gaza highlighted the need for renewed commitment to international law and the multilateral system.

"At a time of growing global division and the systematic undermining of the multilateral system, the crisis in Gaza represents an opportunity to unite humanity and remind us all of our shared values," the President said.

He emphasised the importance of defending the principles of international law and re-asserting the vital role played by the UN and international dispute settlement mechanisms like the ICJ.

"South Africa remains committed to playing its part, along with others, to fulfil the promises of the Genocide Convention and the UN Charter to liberate humanity from the "odious scourge" of genocide as described by the 1948 UN Genocide Convention and "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war" as universally pledged in the UN Charter preamble," the President said. - SAnews.gov.za