South Africa: Madlanga Commission Welcomes Arrest in Murder of Key Witness

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, also known as the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, has welcomed the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a key witness who testified before the commission.

In a statement on Sunday, commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said the commission welcomed the announcement by the South African Police Service (SAPS) that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the killing of Marius van der Merwe.

Van der Merwe appeared before the commission as "Witness D" on 14 November 2025 and was later assassinated on 5 December 2025.

According to the commission, his testimony helped uncover allegations of serious wrongdoing within the City of Ekurhuleni and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).

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"The commission urges the relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for the families of all those affected by people who are attempting to resist accountability for their alleged acts of criminality," Michaels said.

The Madlanga Commission was established to investigate allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within South Africa's criminal justice system.

The commission is chaired by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and is tasked with examining claims of misconduct and unlawful influence affecting law enforcement institutions.

Van der Merwe's testimony before the commission was regarded as significant in shedding light on alleged corruption and irregular activities linked to municipal structures in Ekurhuleni.

His killing shortly after appearing before the commission raised concerns about the safety of witnesses and the broader efforts to expose corruption and criminal networks within public institutions. - SAnews.gov.za