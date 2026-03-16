Sudan: Justice Ministry Council Discusses Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)

15 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, March 15, 2026 (SUNA) - The council of the Ministry of Justice held its regular meeting No. (1) for 2026 on Sunday morning under the chairmanship of Minister of Justice Abdallah Dirif, with council members in attendance.

The meeting discussed the draft five-year plan of the Ministry of Justice for the period 2026-2030, presented by the General Counsel and Head of the Strategic Planning Directorate at the ministry, Huwaida Othman Abdel-Razig.

The meeting decided to form a small committee chaired by the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice to review and redraft the plan in light of the discussions held, in preparation for submitting it to the Council of Ministers of Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

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