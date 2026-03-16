Uganda: Fake NFA Officers Arrested in Highway Extortion Racket Targeting Charcoal Traders

A joint enforcement operation by the National Forestry Authority (NFA) has dismantled a criminal racket accused of staging illegal roadblocks and extorting millions of shillings from charcoal and forest product traders along some of Uganda's busiest highways.

The crackdown followed a wave of complaints from traders who reported being stopped by individuals masquerading as NFA officials along the Gulu, Masaka and Jinja highways and forced to pay money despite holding valid licences.

According to the authority, an enforcement team led by NFA Police Liaison Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Francis Olugu and NFA Legal Officer Sam Blick was deployed to investigate the allegations and patrol key routes stretching from Gulu to Moyo.

The operation culminated in the Bombo-Kalule area where the team intercepted a group of suspects who had reportedly mounted an illegal roadblock and stopped a charcoal truck.

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One of the suspects, who identified himself as Sergeant Andrew Senyanzi and was dressed in an army uniform, fled the scene in a vehicle. Two others, Lukyamuzi and Adam Shariff--who was wearing a reflector jacket labelled "NFA"--attempted to escape into nearby bushes.

ACP Olugu fired warning shots in the air in an attempt to stop the suspects. When the orders were ignored, Shariff was shot in the foot and arrested. He was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to be handed over to police to face charges related to robbery and extortion.

During interrogation by NFA's legal team, Shariff reportedly admitted that the group had been staging illegal roadblocks targeting charcoal traders, including those transporting forest products with genuine permits.

Investigators say the group used vehicles with registration numbers UBE 631D, a white Ipsum, and UAN 595X, a Harrier, during the operations.

Aldon Walukamba, the Communications and Public Relations Manager at the National Forestry Authority, said the racket had significantly damaged the authority's public image and undermined its mandate.

"This criminal activity has dented the well-intentioned mandate of NFA. We call upon the public to work with us to eliminate such robbery and extortion targeting genuine forest product traders," Walukamba said.

He noted that the authority has recently intensified enforcement operations against illegal forestry activities across the country.

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According to Walukamba, more than 300 illegal forest offenders have been arrested in reserves including Mabira Central Forest Reserve, Mount Kei Central Forest Reserve, Kityerera Central Forest Reserve, Jubiya Central Forest Reserve and Nsoowe Central Forest Reserve.

Many of the suspects have since been prosecuted in courts of law, with several cases already reported in national media outlets.