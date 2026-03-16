Sudan: Chinese Chargé d'Affaires Expresses Beijing's Readiness to Contribute to Sudan's Post-War Reconstruction

Port Sudan, March 15, 2026 (SUNA) - The Chinese Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires in Sudan, Xu Jian, expressed China's readiness to contribute to rebuilding what has been destroyed by the war in Sudan, affirming that Beijing has incorporated proposals to this effect into its upcoming foreign policy framework.

During a press briefing in Port Sudan on Sunday, he noted the strength of relations between the two countries, stressing that Sudanese-Chinese ties have endured for more than six decades.

Xu said he had observed the Sudanese government's seriousness in rebuilding Khartoum State and the rest of the country during his recent visit to Khartoum. He added that Sudan's unity and territorial integrity are matters of great importance to China, which has consistently defended this principle.

He further indicated that relations between the two countries continue to develop steadily, noting that China attaches special importance to Sudan.

The Chinese diplomat also reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to implementing numerous economic projects between the two countries aimed at supporting Sudan's development and advancing its infrastructure. He commended the efforts of the Sudanese government to safeguard the country's territorial unity amid the challenges resulting from the events Sudan has witnessed since April 15, 2023.