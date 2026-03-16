Kenya: Mudavadi Heads to Moscow for Talks On Kenyans in Russia

Nairobi — Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has left the country for Moscow for bilateral talks with top officials from Russia, with the safety of Kenyans caught up in the Russia-Ukraine conflict expected to feature prominently in the discussions.

Mudavadi will hold a series of meetings aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between Kenya and Russia.

According to his office, the two-day visit will focus on expanding cooperation in key sectors such as education, labor mobility, health, infrastructure and energy.

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During the visit, Mudavadi is expected to hold bilateral talks with Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister, as well as other senior officials responsible for education and labor.

The talks will also address the growing concern over Kenyans who may have been recruited into the Russian military amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.

"The Prime Cabinet Secretary will intensify diplomatic efforts to engage directly with Russian authorities through dialogue to prevent further risks arising from misleading recruitment or false promises of employment," the ministry said in a statement.

The government will also push for a safe process to facilitate the return home of Kenyans affected by the conflict.

"To safeguard Kenyan citizens affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the talks will include efforts to facilitate their repatriation through a safe and coordinated process," the statement added.

Beyond the security concerns, Kenya is also seeking to expand trade opportunities with Russia, especially for key agricultural exports.

Mudavadi noted that the Russian market presents significant opportunities for Kenyan products.

"There exists great potential for the export of Kenyan coffee, tea and floriculture to the Russian market, especially at a time of turbulence in the Middle East and beyond," he said.

Kenya has also acknowledged Russia's role in supporting education through scholarships for Kenyan students and helping boost agricultural productivity through fertilizer assistance.

While in Moscow, Mudavadi will also deliver a public lecture at the prestigious Moscow State Institute of International Relations.